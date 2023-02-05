UrduPoint.com

Expo Centre Sharjah Takes Part In 2023 Global CEO Summit In Lisbon

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2023 | 04:45 PM

Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO Summit in Lisbon

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) The Expo Centre Sharjah has made a noteworthy appearance at the 2023 Global CEO Summit, hosted by the prestigious Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI).

The summit, held in Lisbon, Portugal, from 1st to 3rd February, brought together more than 100 influential CEOs, executives, and directors from the exhibitions and conferences industry globally.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, chairman of the Arab Union for Exhibitions, and board member of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, represented the centre at the event.

The Centre’s participation was nothing but a testament to its steadfast commitment to promoting international collaboration and shaping the future of the exhibitions and conference sector. By attending the summit, the centre sought to improve its competitiveness in a rapidly changing global economy, promote sustainable development, and create opportunities for partnership and collaboration between businesses.

During the event, Al Midfa engaged in discussions with several CEO participants on the current state and future prospects of the exhibitions and conferences sector. The talks covered different topics, including ways to develop sustainable practices and the need to foster cooperation and integration between exhibition centres globally, as well as the prospects of building strategic partnerships and organising joint exhibitions.

He emphasised that the Expo Centre Sharjah's participation in the Summit aimed to fuel the global efforts being made to advance the exhibition and conferences industry, adding that the centre looks forward to improving coordination and collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure that the sector can play a vital role in promoting sustainable economic growth.

"With companies around the world spending approximately US$32 billion annually on participating in conferences, the exhibitions and conferences industry has become a significant contributor to economic growth and a key source of national income. The Expo Centre Sharjah's participation in the summit underscores its commitment to contributing to the industry's success," Al Midfa noted.

While at the 2023 Global CEO Summit, Al Midfa highlighted the upcoming development plans for the Expo Centre Sharjah, as well as its event and exhibition schedule for the current year. The centre is set to host 49 economic, commercial, and cultural exhibitions, showcasing its commitment to a diverse range of industries and sectors.

The Global CEO Summit 2023, which concluded on Friday, 3rd February, brought together top economists and specialists in the exhibitions and conferences industry who presented working papers, addressing the need to boost mergers and partnerships among global exhibition organisers.

Related Topics

World Sharjah Lisbon Portugal February Event All From Industry Top Billion Arab

Recent Stories

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; launched

50 seconds ago
 UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death ..

UAE leaders condole President of Pakistan on death of Pervez Musharraf

57 seconds ago
 SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan ..

SEWA implements development projects in Khorfakkan in 2022

46 minutes ago
 First edition of Women’s Cardiovascular Disease ..

First edition of Women’s Cardiovascular Disease Conference concludes

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of Am ..

Bodour Al Qasimi assumes duties as President of American University of Sharjah

3 hours ago
 SEDD discusses cooperation with &#039;Matajer&#039 ..

SEDD discusses cooperation with &#039;Matajer&#039;

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.