Expo Centre Sharjah takes part in 2023 Global CEO Summit in Lisbon

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2023) The Expo Centre Sharjah has made a noteworthy appearance at the 2023 Global CEO Summit, hosted by the prestigious Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI).

The summit, held in Lisbon, Portugal, from 1st to 3rd February, brought together more than 100 influential CEOs, executives, and directors from the exhibitions and conferences industry globally.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, chairman of the Arab Union for Exhibitions, and board member of the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry, represented the centre at the event.

The Centre’s participation was nothing but a testament to its steadfast commitment to promoting international collaboration and shaping the future of the exhibitions and conference sector. By attending the summit, the centre sought to improve its competitiveness in a rapidly changing global economy, promote sustainable development, and create opportunities for partnership and collaboration between businesses.

During the event, Al Midfa engaged in discussions with several CEO participants on the current state and future prospects of the exhibitions and conferences sector. The talks covered different topics, including ways to develop sustainable practices and the need to foster cooperation and integration between exhibition centres globally, as well as the prospects of building strategic partnerships and organising joint exhibitions.

He emphasised that the Expo Centre Sharjah's participation in the Summit aimed to fuel the global efforts being made to advance the exhibition and conferences industry, adding that the centre looks forward to improving coordination and collaboration with all stakeholders to ensure that the sector can play a vital role in promoting sustainable economic growth.

"With companies around the world spending approximately US$32 billion annually on participating in conferences, the exhibitions and conferences industry has become a significant contributor to economic growth and a key source of national income. The Expo Centre Sharjah's participation in the summit underscores its commitment to contributing to the industry's success," Al Midfa noted.

While at the 2023 Global CEO Summit, Al Midfa highlighted the upcoming development plans for the Expo Centre Sharjah, as well as its event and exhibition schedule for the current year. The centre is set to host 49 economic, commercial, and cultural exhibitions, showcasing its commitment to a diverse range of industries and sectors.

The Global CEO Summit 2023, which concluded on Friday, 3rd February, brought together top economists and specialists in the exhibitions and conferences industry who presented working papers, addressing the need to boost mergers and partnerships among global exhibition organisers.