Family offices, ultra-high net worth individuals representing over $4.5 trillion in wealth discuss new business trends, opportunities in Dubai summit

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) Bringing together leading family offices and private investors from across the middle East and around the globe, Sir Anthony Ritossa’s 12th Global Family Office Investment Summit opened today at Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

The three-day event is being held in the presence of the summit’s Strategic Partner Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi and Adnan Al-Noorani, Chairman of the board of The Private Office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi.

More than 600 family offices and ultra-high net worth individuals, together with sheikhs, royals, private investment companies, and sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) representing more than $4.5 trillion in wealth, have convened to engage in discussions and share insights on a range of issues and topics including investment strategies, thought leadership, family governance, emerging technologies, philanthropy, and human capital.

Themed 'The Rise and Rise of Family Offices,’ the exclusive, invitation-only event features an action-packed agenda and a prestigious line-up of speakers. The opening day witnessed a series of thought-provoking panels, round tables, and presentations that debated some of the most critical issues facing the family business investment landscape.

"This event in Dubai has been the most anticipated in the history of our Global Family Office Investment Summit in the backdrop of an unprecedented global health and economic crisis caused by the outbreak of coronavirus.

The pandemic has posed significant challenges to businesses around the world and family offices, private investors, and SWFs are no exception. However, it is heartening to see emerging technologies and fast-evolving sectors hold tremendous prospects for investments," said Sir Anthony Ritossa, Chairman of Ritossa Family Office, a family business dating back 600 years to the Venetian Empire in Europe.

"It has become critical for investors to gather under one roof to explore new opportunities, examine potential risks, and discuss strategies for the future. I am delighted that the summit has seen remarkable participation and equally excited to witness insightful and thought-provoking discussions aimed at driving sustainable growth in wealth creation," he added.

On Wednesday, the second day of the Global Family Office Investment Summit will also include an array of engaging panel discussions, fireside chats, and presentations. The exclusive closing keynote panel session will see top international family offices sharing their best secret proprietary investment ideas.