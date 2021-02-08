Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates graduates of first batch of ‘Attliq’ initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the "Mother of the UAE," congratulated the female graduates of "Attliq" initiative, who completed a 13-week intensive training programme.

The initiative is one of the key projects of Abu Dhabi Ports, supported by the GWU.

In her speech on the occasion, Sheikha Fatima said, "Every day, brilliant Emirati women have assumed the prominent positions they deserve, receiving global praise for their efforts, due to the directives of the country’s leadership, which has prioritised women’s empowerment."

She then thanked Abu Dhabi Ports for organising the initiative, which aims to support women by increasing their representation in the ports sector.

"We are proud of the leading national institutions that aim to strengthen the UAE’s competitiveness through pioneering and innovative programmes and services, and we are looking forward to cooperating with all authorities in empowering women," she added.

Falah Mohammed Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports, thanked Sheikha Fatima for her pivotal role in empowering Emirati women.

"The commitment of Abu Dhabi Ports to women’s empowerment is inspired by the noble values instilled by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and promoted by the UAE’s leadership. This commitment is always underscored by our organisational culture and the numerous initiatives launched to empower Emirati women," he said.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, expressed her happiness at the graduation of the first batch of the initiative while commending the efforts of Abu Dhabi Ports and its distinguished teams to launch pioneering initiatives and support the empowerment of Emirati women.

Dr. Noura Al Dhaheri, Head of the Digital Group at Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "We are proud of the achievements of Emirati women, which are due to the support of the country’s leadership and the monitoring of Sheikha Fatima, to whom we express our gratitude for supporting the Attliq initiative."