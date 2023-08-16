Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award continues receiving nomination files

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2023) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (The Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), with the support of heikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the board of Directors of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, and President of the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Ladies Clubs, the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports academy has invited all eligible sports institutions, federations and individuals who meet the award’s conditions to register through the official website www.fbmwomensportsaward.ae.

With 15 days remaining until the nomination door closes on 31st August for the seventh edition, in which the award winners will be announced in a huge ceremony on 15th November, the Academy continues to receive nomination files from the UAE and various Arab nations for the 11 categories. The Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award has earned its reputation as the most important and largest for women’s sports in the Arab region.

Since its inception, the award, organised by the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has embodied the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, to enhance the status of Arab sportswomen at both local and international levels.

The award, whose total financial prizes amount to AED 1.8 million in its seventh edition, is receiving applications for nominations across 11 categories from the Emirates and various Arab countries at both the individual and collective levels (categories of sports federations and institutions). The individual level awards include: Best Arab Women Athlete, Best Emirati Women Athlete, Best Youth Athlete, Best Paralympic Athlete, Best Female/ Male Coach, Best Sports Media, and a new category introduced in the seventh edition, which is Best Sports Mother.

At the level of sports federations and institutions, the categories are: Best Youth Development Program, Best Team, and the Best Sports Creative Initiative. The Academy also grants a special award to reward the Arab Sports Personality of the Year, an honour bestowed by the jury on an Arab personality for her outstanding performance and contributions in the field of Arab women's sports.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, "The Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award came to embody the directives and interest of the Mother of the Nation in empowering Emirati and Arab women in the field of sports, and what the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy is doing is a product of the continuous dedication of the wise leadership to upgrading the role of women as essential partners in building society and its development in various fields.

He added, "Women's sports in the Arab world have become unique, especially since Arab women are present in various world championships, not only at the local or regional level. There have been many achievements in international forums, with an emphasis on the presence of Arab women as an authentic partner in the success equation, and a tributary of Emirati and Arab sports achievement.”

Mariam Al Mansoori, representative of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, clarified the criteria and conditions for nominations, saying, "The General Secretariat of the Award was keen to encourage an easy application process for candidacy, allowing male and female athletes, individuals and institutions from any Arab country, who meet the respective criteria and conditions, to submit files through the website. This made the registration process easier and faster, according to the nomination mechanisms and in easy and simple steps.”

Al Mansoori indicated that the period of application for the award’s seventh edition runs from July 2022 to 31st August, 2023. Winners of the award from previous sessions can also apply for a nomination in the new edition, provided that they achieved qualifying accomplishments within the time period mentioned.

It is worth noting that the sixth edition, which was held in September of last year, witnessed the crowning of many Arab champions in various categories, with the Egyptian Giana Farouk winning Best Arab Sportswoman, Shamma Youssef Al Kalbani winning Best Emirati Sportswoman, Gouda from Egypt earning Best Emerging Athlete, Egyptian Rehab Radwan securing the Best Paralympic Athlete award, Fares Al Assaf winning Best Coach, and Moroccan Aziza Night Si Bha bagging the Best Sports Journalist award.

In the category of youth development programs, the award went to the Jordanian Women’s Football Association, while the Egyptian Weightlifting Federation won the Best Sports Team Award and Emirates International Endurance Village won Best Creative Sports Initiative. Last but not least, the Tunisian international star, Ons Jabeur, was crowned the Sports Personality of the Year in the Arab region.