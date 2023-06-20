Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award opens nominations with prize money totalling AED1.8mn

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has announced the opening of nominations for the seventh edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award, which will run from 20th June until 31st August, 2023.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and the “Mother of the Nation”, the award is also supported by Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, and President of the Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Ladies Clubs.

This came during press conference held today at the Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi, to reveal the details of the seventh edition of the award, in the presence of Aref Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Dr. Omniyat Al-Hajri, Vice Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Dr. Suad Al-Suwaidi, representative of the Presidential Court, and Mariam Al Mansoori, representative of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy.

The award ceremony will be held on 15th November, with the prize money totalling AED 1,800,000, distributed across 11 categories for individual and group levels. The individual level awards include Best Arab Female Athlete, Best Emirati Athlete, Best Youth Athlete, Best Paralympic Athlete, Best Female / Male Coach, and Best Sports Media.

A new category, Best Sports Mother, has also been introduced for this edition.

At the level of sports federations and institutions, the awards Best Youth Development Program, Best Team, and Best Sports Creative Initiative.

The academy also grants a special award to honour the Arab Sports Personality of the Year, which is determined by a jury to honour an Arab personality for outstanding performance and contributions in the field of women's sports.

“The award aims to continue supporting the directives of empowering women and highlighting their achievements in the sports sector, which is a goal that enjoys generous support and generous care from H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak,” Al Awani said. “This has had a great impact on the renaissance and progress of women's sports in the Emirates and the Arab world."

Applications can be submitted online through the award's official website www.fbmwomensportsaward.ae.

The award is the first of its kind in the region, and one of the most distinguished in the Arab sports community. It aims to empower women and highlight their achievements in the sports sector throughout the entire year, in addition to striving to improve participation, enhance competitiveness and excellence in women's sports, creating a stimulating environment to help them advance.