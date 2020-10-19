Federal Youth Authority launches youth sessions as part of preparations for next fifty years

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2020) The Federal Youth Authority, in partnership with the "50-Year Development Plan Committee," launched a series of youth sessions as part of the agenda of the year of preparations for the next fifty years, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to involve members of the community in designing the country’s future.

The launch of the sessions reflects the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to support the youth and encourage them to participate in designing future sectors.

The initiative will comprise 50 virtual sessions to be organised remotely, in cooperation with the committee, the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the authority and the Emirates Youth Council.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Secretary-General of the Committee, stated that listening to the youth and motivating them to participate in designing the future is a key approach of the UAE’s leadership, which aims to invest in human capital and reinforce youth participation in the development process, reflecting the country’s belief in the importance of their role in shaping the present and future.

She added that the sessions are an opportunity to explore the suggestions and future visions of the youth, along with the efforts to design the next fifty years, she added while expressing her confidence in the capacities of the Emirati youth and their creative ideas that will enrich the sessions.

She then urged the youth to participate in the session and not to hesitate to share their ideas and visions for the future of all sectors.

Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, highlighted the keenness of the UAE leadership to continue the efforts of the Founding Fathers, who established the foundations of the country’s cultural renaissance and were keen to develop future action plans aimed at achieving its prosperity and development.

"One of the country’s key investments is in human capital. It has prioritised people, being the key driver of comprehensive sustainable development. The launch of the project to design the next fifty years is a call to all members of the community to participate in designing the future of the country and its strategic planning, which reflects the leadership’s keenness to invest in the youth," she added.

Khalid Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Fujairah Youth Council, said that the launch of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s initiative reflects the leadership’s confidence in the capacities of the Emirati community and the importance of its vision to design the country’s future.

The sessions will discuss key developments to the labour market caused by rapid technological innovations, highlight the human capacities development programme, review relevant challenges and foresee opportunities and solutions to youth empowerment in emerging labour markets over the next fifty years.

The participants in the sessions will discuss the importance of promoting the culture of entrepreneurship among the youth, as well as reinforcing their skills in artificial intelligence, programming and future technologies.