SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, underlined the importance of the GCC HR & Labour Market Conference, stating that it is a good opportunity to learn about the requirements of the Gulf labour market.

The conference will also explore the reality of human resources in the GCC countries and acquaint the participants with the importance of maintaining national talent by investing in human capital and supporting entrepreneurship projects.

The SCCI will organise the conference under the theme, "Gulf Labour Market in Light of the Growth of the Digital Economy", in collaboration with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Federation of GCC Chambers, FGCCC, and the Arab Labour Organisation.

It will be held at the Expo Centre Sharjah on 14th and 15th October, 2019, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council.

Amani Bukhamseen, Secretary-General in charge of the FGCCC, said, "Hosting the GCC HR & Labour Market Conference by the SCCI for the sixth consecutive time is a continuation of the outstanding successes achieved in its previous sessions, and emphasises the importance of Sharjah's role in launching constructive development initiatives. This also reflects the UAE’s keenness to consolidate joint Gulf action and promote economic partnerships among business communities.

Bukhamseen pointed out that the importance of the conference lies in identifying the appropriate mechanisms and general concepts in the field of human development economics, most notably, human capital, knowledge capital, performance standards, and efficiency and quality in the GCC countries, in addition to shedding light on the investment returns in the development and localisation of the Gulf labour market.

This partnership aims to provide more job opportunities in many key sectors and implement several programmes, the most important of which is the replacement of expatriate workers, in accordance with the joint work mechanism within the framework of the federation's system.

"The conference will witness the participation of a number of high-level decision-makers and business leaders in the UAE and the GCC, as well as a number of human resources officials and representatives of major private sector organisations in the Gulf labour market," said Maryam Saif Al Shamsi, Assistant General Director, Support Services Sector of the SCCI.

Shamsi pointed out that the sixth edition will discuss several themes that will have an effective impact in encouraging the private sector to support localisation and entrepreneurs.