First Sliding Phase Of 'The Link' Commences

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 06:15 PM

First sliding phase of 'The Link' commences

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) Ithra Dubai has announced the start of the first sliding phase of the world’ s largest cantilever or 'The Link', on its One Za’abeel development. The commencement of the sliding works commenced on 12th September 2019.

One Za’abeel is an iconic, high-rise, mixed-use luxury development currently under construction in the heart of the city, standing at the gateway of old and new Dubai.

Suspended over 100 metres above ground level and measuring 210 metres in length, The Link is a panoramic sky concourse that connects the two towers of One Za’abeel.

