Five best and worst government centres revealed

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today revealed the UAE's top five and bottom governement centres following a comprehensive evaluation.

In a tweet, His Highness said, "Today I reviewed the comprehensive evaluation report of services in 600 government centers.We had promised to announce the five best and worst centres."

Taking the best centre position was Fujairah's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, while Sharjah's Emirates Post received the worst centre ranking.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "We directed immediate management replacement in the worst centres with highly capable leaders.

We ordered director-generals to closely monitor their entities and improve centres' performance in a month and I will visit."

"Teams of the best centres will receive a two-month salary reward," His Highness added.

Service centres, ministries and entities, along with ministers, managers and services provided will undergo an annual evaluation, with transparent reporting of results, Sheikh Mohammed said. "We have the courage to evaluate ourselves and our teams because the cost of hiding mistakes is much higher," he stressed.