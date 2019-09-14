UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Best And Worst Government Centres Revealed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 03:30 PM

Five best and worst government centres revealed

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2019) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today revealed the UAE's top five and bottom governement centres following a comprehensive evaluation.

In a tweet, His Highness said, "Today I reviewed the comprehensive evaluation report of services in 600 government centers.We had promised to announce the five best and worst centres."

Taking the best centre position was Fujairah's Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, while Sharjah's Emirates Post received the worst centre ranking.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said, "We directed immediate management replacement in the worst centres with highly capable leaders.

We ordered director-generals to closely monitor their entities and improve centres' performance in a month and I will visit."

"Teams of the best centres will receive a two-month salary reward," His Highness added.

Service centres, ministries and entities, along with ministers, managers and services provided will undergo an annual evaluation, with transparent reporting of results, Sheikh Mohammed said. "We have the courage to evaluate ourselves and our teams because the cost of hiding mistakes is much higher," he stressed.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Dubai Visit Rashid Citizenship Post Government Best Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Fans throng stadiums on the opening day of Quaid-e ..

4 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues decision forming Abu Dhab ..

1 hour ago

Nine People Killed, 21 Injured in Road Accident in ..

18 minutes ago

Opposition plays only politics: PTI leader

18 minutes ago

Rain, thunderstorm predicted for KP

18 minutes ago

ADX distributes over AED25 ‎billion in cash divi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.