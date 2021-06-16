UrduPoint.com
Flydubai, Alhosn Partner To Make Travel More Convenient

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2021) flydubai, the Dubai-based airline, has partnered with Alhosn, becoming the first airline to collaborate with the official UAE app for contact tracing and health testing related to COVID-19, to provide passengers with digital verification of COVID-19 medical records while travelling from the UAE.

All flydubai passengers can now use the Alhosn app at check-in without having to present a printed copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test result when travelling from Dubai.

This service is now available for flydubai passengers departing from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB). Plans to integrate the service for flydubai flights departing from Dubai International (DXB), Terminal 3 are currently under development for future phases of the programme.

Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, commented, "We would like to thank Alhosn for their partnership and support in implementing this digital verification facility and we are pleased to become the first airline to offer this service to the benefit of our passengers. As travel demand continues to increase, flydubai is committed to providing our passengers with more ways to make their journey easier and more convenient. The Alhosn app helps us achieve this goal in a seamless, secure and effective manner."

