UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flydubai Announces Resumption Of Flights To Malé, The Maldives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 05:15 PM

flydubai announces resumption of flights to Malé, the Maldives

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) Dubai-based airline, flydubai announced today the resumption of flights to Malé, the capital of the island nation, the Maldives. The service, which the carrier initially operated between 2013 and 2018, will be reinstated from 27th October due to popular demand as the Indian Ocean destination welcomed back tourists of all nationalities earlier this summer.

flydubai flights will operate four times a week to Malé on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. This brings the number of destinations flydubai operates to 40 across its network in Africa, Central Asia, Europe, Indian Subcontinent and the middle East.

Commenting on the start of flights to Malé, Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai, said, "We continue to see signs of recovery as more countries start to lift restrictions on international travel. Working together, all the stakeholders in the travel industry have a role to play to safeguard travel in this new environment enabling more people to travel confidently. We remain agile in our operations and committed to gradually adding more flights to further support the flow of trade and tourism around the region as we look ahead to this new way of travel in the months to come.

"

The carrier has been steadily increasing its operations since July and continues to operate all-cargo flights and repatriation flights in addition to its published schedule. The new service to the Maldives will give passengers more access to a holiday destination from Dubai and further afield whether connecting on the flydubai network or through its codeshare with Emirates.

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at flydubai, said, "We are pleased to restart our operations to the Maldives. This has always been a popular destination for our passengers in the UAE, GCC and the Russian speaking markets who are seeking a beach holiday. With Holidays by flydubai expanding its hotels and ancillary offering, we are now able to offer our passengers full packages at affordable prices whether they choose to fly in business or Economy."

Related Topics

India Africa Business Russia Europe Holidays UAE Dubai Maldives Middle East July October 2018 Market All From Industry Asia

Recent Stories

UAE reiterates commitment to multilateralism, outl ..

22 minutes ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 93,475

1 hour ago

ADNOC partners with Mubadala, ENEC to drive In-Cou ..

2 hours ago

Serbia-Kosovo deal will pave way for single visa t ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia reports 3,989 new COVID-19 cases, 105 de ..

2 hours ago

AREA 2071 hosts Founder Institute’s global start ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.