FNC appoints Afraa Al Basty as Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, has issued an FNC Office decision to appoint Afraa Al Basty as FNC Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication, to support the FNC General Secretariat with the best national capacities.

Al Basty, who was an FNC member from 2011 to 2019 throughout the Council’s 15th and 16th legislative chapters, won the "Parliamentary Excellence Award" in the category of "Parliament Member" on an Arab level for her local and international parliamentary performance.

She also represented the FNC in regional and international parliamentary events and was a member of several parliamentary friendship committees.

Al Basty has occupied numerous positions in international parliaments and was part of the executive management of the Dubai Foundation For Women and Children.