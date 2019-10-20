FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Serbia

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) A Federal National Council, FNC, delegation, led by Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the FNC, concluded its participation in the meetings of the 141st General Assembly and the 205th Governing Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, held in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, with the participation of over 1,700 parliamentarians from 140 countries.

During the meetings, the delegation comprising several FNC members presented the UAE’s opinions, visions and directives on many issues, most notably its efforts to combat terrorism and extremism, support legitimacy in Yemen, assist refugees and promote human rights.

Dr. Al Qubaisi highlighted the importance of participating in regional and international parliamentary events, as part of the UAE government's strategy to encourage communication between the world’s peoples and parliaments. She also presented the country's stances on various local, regional and international issues.

The FNC delegation, through its active participation, achieved significant successes during the IPU meetings which saw discussions on interparliamentary developments and efforts concerning gender equality, youth empowerment, human rights and universal health coverage.