FNC delegation arrives in Kuwait on official visit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2021) A delegation from the Federal National Council (FNC), headed by Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, First Deputy Speaker of the FNC, today arrived in Kuwait on an official visit, upon an invitation from Ahmed Khalifa Al Shahoumi, Acting Speaker of the National Assembly of Kuwait.

The FNC delegation was received by Al Shahoumi and Adel Al-Loughani, Secretary-General of the National Assembly of Kuwait.

The visit’s programme includes bilateral meetings between the FNC and the National Assembly of Kuwait aimed at enhancing their parliamentary relations and developing the foundations of their cooperation and coordination, as well as meetings with senior officials