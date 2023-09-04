(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2023) Members of the UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Federal National Council (FNC), headed by Meera Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Group, met with Lisa Badum, Chairwoman of the Subcommittee on International Climate and Energy Policy at the German parliament (The Bundestag).

During the meeting held virtually, the two sides explored prospects for boosting their cooperation in various areas, including parliamentary work.

The meeting also discussed the UAE's hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and the role of parliamentarians in promoting practical solutions to achieve sustainable progress in climate action, especially since a parliamentary meeting is scheduled to be held on the sidelines of COP28.