FNC Speaker praises strong ties with Bahrain, lauds shared interest in better world

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) MANAMA, 20th October 2021 (WAM) - Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC) Saqr Ghobash has stressed the significance of cooperation and relations between Bahrain and the UAE.

He said that the Emirati-Bahraini response to the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic is a living example, and a strong confirmation of effective and fruitful cooperation between the two countries.

"Relations between our two countries, leaderships, governments, parliaments and people will always remain exceptional in their robustness and cohesion, and our future will be full of opportunities and promising prospects, and a true example of the one Gulf family," he said in an interview with Bahrain news Agency (BNA).

The UAE Speaker also highlighted the importance of the pivotal role of parliaments and the responsibility of parliamentarians in representing peoples and achieving their aspirations for the establishment of stable, secure, developed societies, free of conflicts and divisions, and that provide opportunities for their citizens to participate in development.

The role of parliamentary diplomacy in international relations is also highly significant he said as he pointed out that the importance of the Gulf states and their rapid progress in all fields has strengthened their Arab, regional and international status, and made their voice heard, their influence effective and their role requested.

"The Corona pandemic will teach us a lot, and one of the first lessons learned is that we are all one human entity, and that the pandemic does not know political, geographical, ethnic or international borders," he said.

"The second thing is that international cooperation and joint solidarity are the weapon of mankind in the face of any disaster that befalls people. The strategic approach and international coordination between governments, peoples and parliaments formulates the rules and regulations that the world follows to face Corona."

The new reality calls for adopting new approaches and following some measures in the future after the end of the pandemic, he added.

"Good care should be taken of economic issues and a comprehensive system should be followed to ensure food security so that peoples can resume their lives normally and regain their capabilities."

The Speaker called for intensifying parliamentary action based on the goals on which the Gulf Cooperation Council was founded.

"This requires more serious work, solidarity, cooperation and partnership in formulating policies and coordination among member states in order to reach the targeted integration and ensure the wellbeing and prosperity of the citizens of the GCC states," he said.

Ghobash commend the comprehensive development process in Bahrain, saying it tells the story of a country that was able to be a pioneering development model and an advocate for goodness and peace in the region.

"With the passage of two decades since the launch of the National Action Charter and the comprehensive development project of His Majesty the King, which represented a qualitative leap in building a modern democratic state, as well as HM the King’s wise leadership, the Kingdom of Bahrain has been taking firm steps to ensure the sustainability of comprehensive development and accomplish more national achievements," the Speaker said.

The Speaker also hailed the advancement of women in Bahrain, and affirmed that the Kingdom has made great strides in elevating the status of women and empowering them, politically, economically and socially.

"Bahraini women are now in high ranks and advanced positions, and the Bahraini experience in the field of women’s empowerment has become an inspiration to many countries of the world. Bahraini women have been able to become the Speaker of the Council of Representatives and the Second Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council, which is a remarkable feat and an expression of what Bahraini women can achieve in the foreseeable future. The achievements and successes of Bahraini women have become an honorable civilized model that is a source of immense pride to Bahrain," he said.

Ghobash said that the UAE, thanks to God Almighty and then to the keenness of the leadership and the commitment of the people, was able to successfully deal with the pandemic.

"The UAE drew up several strategies that depended on proactive action plans, and adopting smart solutions in health, investment, education, the economy, and all other vital areas in the Emirates. The UAE has topped all countries in the COVID tests it conducted for citizens, and established a large number of test centers, as well as provided health insurance to check and treat people infected with the Coronavirus, regardless whether they are insured or not," he said.

"The normal attitude of the UAE is to extend assistance to all people during difficult and urgent circumstances on the grounds that the UAE is the homeland of humanity. Throughout this pandemic and its negative repercussions and effects worldwide, the UAE has committed itself to its global humanitarian role and has provided medical and material assistance to nearly 136 countries with the aim of mitigating the repercussions of the Corona pandemic on all peoples across the world."