Foggy weather expected for coming days

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2020) The National Centre of Meteorology, NCM, expects weather over the coming five days to be humid, partly cloudy, and dusty with a probability of fog or mist formations.

Following is a detailed weather forecast issued today by the NCM for the coming five days: Friday: Weather: Humid and mist may form eastward – fair to partly cloudy – temperatures tend to slight gradual increase.

Wind: Light to moderate northwesterly to northeasterly winds, freshening at times over sea daytime, with speed of 18 – 28 reaching 38 km/hr. over the sea.

Sea: Rough at morning westward becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Saturday: A chance of fog at morning over some areas especially internal areas – fair to partly cloudy> Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly to northeasterly winds, with speed of 15 - 25 reaching 38 km/hr over the sea.

Sea: slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea.

Sunday: Weather: Fog at morning over scattered areas – fair to partly cloudy Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly to northeasterly, with speed of 15 – 25 reaching 38 km/hr over the sea. Sea: moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea..

Monday: Weather: A chance of fog at morning over some western areas – fair to partly cloudy – increase of temperatures.

Wind: Light to moderate Northwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times northwards, with speed of 18 – 28 reaching 40 km/hr. over the sea.

Sea: moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to northeasterly winds, with speed of 15 – 25 reaching 38 km/hr. over the sea.

Sea: Slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.