Fourth Dubai Schools Games 2023-2024 announced

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2023) DUBAI, 17th October, 2023 (WAM) - Dubai Schools Games, an initiative by the Dubai Sports Council, is back with its fourth edition for the 2023-2024 season, promising a bigger, more interactive event with a dynamic new partner, talabat UAE. Organised by ESM, Dubai Schools Games is set to involve 200 schools and an estimated 8,500 enthusiastic young athletes this year, making it the most significant event of its kind in Dubai starting from 19th October 2023 to 26th June 2024.

The competition includes a range of sports for all children from team sports such as netball and cricket to alternative sports such as archery, gymnastics and golf. With 20 unique sports on offer across over 25 different venues, Dubai Schools Games aims to foster youth empowerment, talent development, and a strong sense of community among the schools.

Mr. Ahmed Salem Al-Mahri, Director of Sports Development Department at Dubai Sports Council, said, “We are excited to announce talabat UAE as the title sponsor for the fourth edition of the Dubai school Games, aimed at empowering youth and promoting healthy habits. This edition is bigger, with new venues and awards, showcasing our commitment to nurturing young talent.

At the Dubai Sports Council, we're focused on strengthening the relationship between schools and sports clubs to increase the number of Dubai-based athletes. We do this by encouraging sports participation in schools and identifying talents through healthy competitions involving students of all ages and backgrounds. Schools are essential in developing sports talent, and we're proud to play a part in this journey. We look forward to a successful edition of Dubai School Games and discovering Dubai's incredible talents."

The strategic alliance between talabat and Dubai Schools Games adds further growth and excitement to the annual event with planned engagement activities which will take place for parents and children alike to enjoy during the games.

Simonida Subotic, Vice President, talabat UAE, added: “We are proud to partner with Dubai School Games, alongside Dubai Sports Council and ESM to encourage the UAE’s young people to adopt positive habits. The initiative is aligned with the UAE leadership’s vision related to fostering cohesive communities and empowering future generations through the values of sports and a balanced lifestyle.

This resonates with our core values at talabat, which focus on bringing people together, be it around a table or a sports event, celebrating our differences in culture and food.”

The 2023 Dubai Schools Games will take place at some of the most prestigious sporting locations in the city, including the Hamdan Sports Complex for swimming, Dubai Sports World for basketball, badminton and unified games, Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium for tennis, Al Nasr Sports Club for football, and the iconic Expo City Dubai for cycling. This impressive array of venues underscores the initiative commitment to providing the finest facilities for the young athletes.

The 2023 Dubai Schools Games will introduce a new element, an awards system to recognise competitive achievements. At the end of the season, two prestigious awards will be presented, with the winning schools being crowned; “2023-24 Dubai Schools Games Champion – Primary: and “2023-24 Dubai Schools Games Champion Secondary”.

During the competition, schools will accumulate points based on the performance of their athletes and teams, fostering healthy competition and encouraging schools to nurture talent. The top 10 schools in the leaderboard will be updated and published after each sporting event, adding an element of excitement and motivation for students and schools.

Pippa Clark, Managing Director, ESM, said: “There is an ever-growing interest among schools and students in participating in Dubai Schools Games, and the events are becoming increasingly competitive. We have opened registrations for four events so far this season, and we are already witnessing registrations from students representing more than 60 different schools.

‘’We are deeply grateful for the support of our sponsors, venue hosts, technical partners, and volunteers. They all share the understanding of the vital role sports play in developing physically and mentally healthy children. Without their valuable contributions, we would not be able to provide these opportunities on behalf of the Dubai Sports Council.”

Adding further support to youth sports in Dubai, Almarai, Mai Dubai and GO Sport come on board as presenting partners for this season promoting healthy, active lifestyles aligning with the core values of the Dubai Schools Games.

Schools and parents can register online at https://www.dubaischoolsgames.ae/