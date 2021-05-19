French parliamentary delegation visits FNC

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee in the Federal National Council (FNC), today discussed, with a French delegation chaired by Françoise Dumas, Françoise Dumas, President of the National Assembly’s Defence and Armed Forces Commission of the French Parliament, ways of boosting their bilateral parliamentary cooperation.

The meeting, which took place as part of the French delegation’s visit to the FNC, was also attended by a number of FNC members.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the profound bilateral ties between the UAE and France, which were established nearly 50 years ago and are based on mutual respect, collaboration and shared interests.

They also stressed the importance of enhancing the coordination between the two parliaments, through promoting the exchange of visits and signing of Memorandums of Understanding.

Dr. Al Nuaimi explained the progress of the UAE’s parliamentary work and the many achievements of its parliamentary diplomacy at various events, affirming that reinforcing the ties between the two parliamentary institutions will lead to greater economic and investment cooperation between the two friendly countries, and noting that the UAE is France’s second-largest trading partner in the Gulf region while France is the fourth-largest investor in the UAE.

He then lauded France’s participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, adding that its pavilion’s design will promote renewable energy, which is one of the UAE’s main interests.

Dumas highlighted the importance of such meetings to boosting the bilateral relations between the two countries.