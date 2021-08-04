UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Chamber Discusses Boosting Economic Cooperation With Iraqi Delegation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:15 PM

Fujairah Chamber discusses boosting economic cooperation with Iraqi delegation

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) Sheikh Saeed bin Suroor Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has received a delegation from the Union of Iraqi Importers and Exporters of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, headed by Kailan Saeed Aziz, Director of the Union's Erbil branch.

During the meeting Saeed bin Suroor Al Sharqi highlighted the deep ties that the UAE and Iraq share across various fields and the importance of expanding their relations.

He also underscored the Chamber's keenness to strengthen relations between business owners in Fujairah and their counterparts in Iraq through the exchange of knowledge and ideas to create new collaboration opportunities in economic and commercial fields.

The meeting was attended Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Sultan Jumai Al Handasi, Director-General of the Fujairah Chamber, as well as directors of local departments in the emirate and officials from both sides.

Al Handasi said that the Emirate of Fujairah is seeing a developmental shift, and offers attractive industrial investment opportunities due to its richness in resources, such as cement, ceramic, marble, rock wool and other non-metallic mining materials. He also highlighted lucrative potential investments in upstream and downstream business, trade, tourism and logistics, which are supported by a conducive investment climate and advanced infrastructure.

The chamber will ensure providing facilities for businessmen from Iraq wishing to start businesses in the emirate, he added, explaining that this step with help strengthen cooperation across economic sectors, boost trade exchange, and attract further investment.

For his part, Aziz, praised the UAE's remarkable developmental achievements, expressing his readiness to facilitate doing business in the Kurdistan Region for Fujairah-based businessmen.

