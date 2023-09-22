Fujairah Crown Prince attends 2nd Al Bader Festival opening

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has stressed the role of cultural events in highlighting Arab and Islamic arts through various expressive tools and techniques.

Such events enhance the significance of arts in society, especially among children and youth, preserve the UAE's social and religious heritage and promote it across the world, Sheikh Mohammed said as he attended the official opening of the second edition of Al Bader Festival.

The annual festival, in its second edition, is being held under the patronage of the Crown Prince of Fujairah, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Youth, at Fujairah Creative Centre.

The opening was attended by Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Head of the e-Government in Fujairah, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, as well as a number of officials.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed noted the interest accorded by the Fujairah government, under the guidance and support of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to specific initiatives that celebrate Islamic arts in all their forms, commemorate religious occasions that are part of the culture of Arab and Islamic societies, and support the country’s international cultural and artistic drive.

The Crown Prince underscored the importance of consolidating the tolerant values of islam in the minds and souls of generations, highlighting the life of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) and his teachings.

For his part, the Minister of Culture and Youth said that such qualitative events contribute to enriching the cultural sector in the country.

“They also enhance knowledge of our values and cultural heritage inspired by Islam and the life, deeds and sayings of our Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and highlight the UAE as a cultural hub that embraces various components of society and those interested in learning about Islamic heritage through art and creativity,” he said.

“We believe in the importance of supporting and encouraging young people to develop their creative abilities, which contributes to enriching knowledge among local creative talents. This helps achieve the vision of the wise leadership based on consolidating intellectual and knowledge production as an important tool for progress and development.”

The Fujairah Crown Prince and the minster toured the Al Badr exhibition and viewed the works of the most prominent artists and masters of Arabic calligraphy, decoration, gilding and patchwork from around the world, as well as the winning works of the Burda Award held under the patronage of the Ministry of Culture and Youth.

They also watched 'On the Mountain of Mercy’, an artwork that uses animation and artificial intelligence to highlight the commandments of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) at the Farewell Pilgrimage.

The opening ceremony featured the festival’s speech, delivered by Salima Al Mazrouei, and an operetta “Noor Al Huda” presented by 100 students from Fujairah schools.

The operetta highlighted various stages of Prophet Mohammed’s life through poems and movements.

Moreover, a short film about Al Badr Financial Grant, launched by Al Badr Initiative earlier this year to promote creativity in three categories, was screened.

Ruba Shaaban won in the biography of the Prophet category, Abdullah Ali Al-Anzi won in the category of poetry in praise of the Prophet, and Dr. Zakia Mohammed Khaled won in the category of the Prophet’s biography for children and young people.

H.H. the Crown Prince honoured the laureates in the three categories and the jury.

