Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has stressed the status of the commemoration of Prophet Mohammed’s birthday in the history of islam.

Sheikh Mohammed noted the importance of recalling the dimensions and meanings of the life of Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) and consolidating its lofty values in the community.

Attending the ceremony celebrating the Prophet’s birthday, the Crown Prince also emphasised the significance of the UAE’s traditional arts as an authentic cultural and social heritage while the nation marks the auspicious occasion.

The ceremony, attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, was within the activities hosted by the second edition of Al Badr Festival at the Fujairah Creative Centre.

Fujairah Crown Prince also highlighted the special interest accorded by the Fujairah government, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to initiatives that preserve the cultural and social heritage of the country.



The initiatives that are in line with the UAE’s global vision on cultural openness are also a great opportunity for various cultures to learn about the UAE’s rituals in religious celebrations, he added.

The ceremony featured a performance by the Omani “Areej” group of some of its supplications and chants in praise to Prophet Mohammed and a poem hailing the Prophet’s attributes by poet Thani Al Muhairi.

The Fujairah Malad Group and the Dubai Folklore Group gave a joint performance of the Emirati “Malad” art.

The ceremony was attended by Dr Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, Shatha Al Mulla, Acting Undersecretary for the Arts and Heritage Sector at the Ministry of Culture and Youth, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Haddad, Senior Mufti, Director of the Fatwa Department in the Department of Islamic Affairs, and a large and enthusiastic audience from Fujairah and other emirates as well as from abroad.

