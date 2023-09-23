Open Menu

Fujairah Crown Prince Attends Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday Commemoration

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has stressed the status of the commemoration of Prophet Mohammed’s birthday in the history of islam.

Sheikh Mohammed noted the importance of recalling the dimensions and meanings of the life of Prophet Mohammed (Peace Be Upon Him) and consolidating its lofty values in the community.

Attending the ceremony celebrating the Prophet’s birthday, the Crown Prince also emphasised the significance of the UAE’s traditional arts as an authentic cultural and social heritage while the nation marks the auspicious occasion.

The ceremony, attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi and Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, was within the activities hosted by the second edition of Al Badr Festival at the Fujairah Creative Centre.

Fujairah Crown Prince also highlighted the special interest accorded by the Fujairah government, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, to initiatives that preserve the cultural and social heritage of the country.


The initiatives that are in line with the UAE’s global vision on cultural openness are also a great opportunity for various cultures to learn about the UAE’s rituals in religious celebrations, he added.

The ceremony featured a performance by the Omani “Areej” group of some of its supplications and chants in praise to Prophet Mohammed and a poem hailing the Prophet’s attributes by poet Thani Al Muhairi.

The Fujairah Malad Group and the Dubai Folklore Group gave a joint performance of the Emirati “Malad” art.

The ceremony was attended by Dr Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, Shatha Al Mulla, Acting Undersecretary for the Arts and Heritage Sector at the Ministry of Culture and Youth, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Haddad, Senior Mufti, Director of the Fatwa Department in the Department of Islamic Affairs, and a large and enthusiastic audience from Fujairah and other emirates as well as from abroad.

Related Topics

UAE Dubai Mufti From Government

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

17 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

47 minutes ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
 A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

2 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

3 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago
 MEIDAM 2023 discusses latest dermatology and cosme ..

MEIDAM 2023 discusses latest dermatology and cosmetic medicine trends

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East