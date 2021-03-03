Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of agreement to protect environment in Al Bithnah, Fujairah

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, has attended the signing of a partnership agreement between Etihad Rail, Emirates Nature-WWF, the Fujairah Environment Authority and the Fujairah Adventures Centre, on the occasion of the launch of the "Environment Protection Programme and the Restoration of Natural Habitats in Al Bithnah, Fujairah."

The agreement involves three key pillars, which are supporting the growth of the local community, protecting the environment and biodiversity and preserving the UAE’s natural heritage.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad stressed the importance of protecting the environment and biodiversity and the necessity of preserving natural heritage in the UAE, through encouraging cooperation between the public and private sectors and the participation of the local community, in addition to implementing local and national legislation focussing on environmental protection.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Executive Director of the Rail Affairs Sector at Etihad Rail; Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General of Emirates Nature-WWF; Eng. Ali Qasim, Member of the board of Directors of the Fujairah Environment Authority, and Saeed Al Muamari, Director of the Fujairah Adventures Centre. The signing was followed by a field tour to several irrigation channels in Al Bithnah Fort, Fujairah.