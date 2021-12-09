UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Government Announces Saturday And Sunday As Official Weekend With Friday Being Half Day

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) The Government of Fujairah has adopted the UAE’s new working week system for public sector employees, in line with the UAE’s vision to enhance the country's global competitiveness indicators and remain on top of international trends and developments.

The system will be implemented in all government entities across the Emirate of Fujairah, whereby the working week will be from Monday to Thursday, with Friday being a half day.

The decision moves the weekend to Saturday and Sunday, with Friday being a half day. The changes will be effective as of 1st January 2022, and Sunday, 2nd January 2022, will be an official holiday.

Public sector employees will be expected to work from 7:30am to 3:30pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 7:30am to 12:00pm on Friday.

