Fujairah Ruler highlights importance of developing energy sector over next 50 years

Geological evolution of the United Arab Emirates. Over six hundred million years of Earth History FUJAIRAH, (Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, highlighted the importance of developing the energy sector over the next 50 years and launching initiatives that support the green economy to maintain a sustainable environment.

It aligns with the UAE’s policy to draft national sustainable development strategies and create a comprehensive infrastructure.

Sheikh Hamad made this statement while receiving a delegation from the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, led by Sharif Salim Al Olama, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

The delegation also included Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Petroleum, Gas and Mineral Resources Sector at the Ministry, and several officials from the ministry.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamad was briefed about the ministry’s plans for the next 50 years, which align with the UAE’s policies, as well as its action plans for Fujairah, energy projects, future foundations and priorities, in addition to its efforts to achieve a fundamental change in the process of comprehensive development in the energy sector.

He also received a copy of the book titled "The Geological evolution of the United Arab Emirates," which was recently published by the ministry as the first book in Arabic on the country’s geological history over a period exceeding 600 million years.

Al Olama presented the ministry’s preparations for the 16th Arab International Mineral Resources Conference and Exhibition from 22nd to 24th February, 2022, in Fujairah. It will take place in the country for the first time, under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan with ministers responsible for mineral resources attending.

The event will be held in coordination with the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation and the Arab Industrial Development and Mining Organisation.