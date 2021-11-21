UrduPoint.com

Fujairah Ruler Issues Emiri Decree To Establish Fujairah Government Excellence Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 05:00 PM

Fujairah Ruler issues Emiri Decree to establish Fujairah Government Excellence Programme

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has issued Emiri Decree No.4 of 2021 establishing the Fujairah Government Excellence Programme that aims to improve the level of government performance in the Emirate of Fujairah, keeping pace with standards of excellence.

The programme also aims to enable the government sector in the Emirate of Fujairah to excel in performance and services, develop human energies, support the policy of excellence and creativity in the local government institutions and create competition among them.

The Fujairah Government Excellence Programme will also establish and support the strategic partnership between local government departments and the private sector, regionally and globally.

