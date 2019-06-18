UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fujairah Ruler Receives Outgoing Pakistani Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:15 PM

Fujairah Ruler receives outgoing Pakistani Ambassador

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, received at his Al Rumaila Palace, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan, who paid a courtesy visit to mark the end of his tenure in the UAE.

The Ruler welcomed the outgoing Ambassador, wishing him success in his future missions. Pakistani Consul-General in Dubai Ahmed Amjad Ali was also present on the occasion.

Sheikh Hamad commended the efforts made by the Ambassador during his tenure in the UAE to strengthen the bonds of mutual cooperation between the two friendly countries at various levels.

Related Topics

Pakistan UAE Dubai Visit Amjad Ali

Recent Stories

Dar Alber Award for Quran and Sunnah final launche ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan to take Rs$918 million loan from World Ba ..

6 minutes ago

Khawaja brothers’ bail petitions rejected

11 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain’s ed-Dur temple: a candidate for ..

31 minutes ago

Putin, Xi Did Not Discuss Xi's Upcoming Visit to N ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealander Sentenced to 21 Months in Jail for S ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.