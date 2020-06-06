UrduPoint.com
G20 Pledges Over $21 Billion To Fight COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 09:45 PM

G20 pledges over $21 billion to fight COVID-19

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2020) G20 members and invited countries have pledged more than US$21 billion to fight COVID-19 and, with a spirit of solidarity, have shown they will spare no effort to protect lives and the most vulnerable.

During the Extraordinary G20 Leaders' Summit convened by the Saudi G20 Presidency on 26th March, 2020, the G20 Leaders made a decisive commitment to fight the pandemic and called for a provision of immediate resources.

The G20 has been leading the global response and international collaboration in the fight against the pandemic. This extraordinary determination and tireless work has mobilised resources to bridge the immediate health financing gap, which was estimated to be a minimum of $8 billion by the Global Pandemic Monitoring board.

The G20, with invited countries, has coordinated the global efforts to support the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, G20 members and invited countries have pledged over $21 billion to support funding in global health.

These pledges will be directed towards diagnostics, vaccines, therapeutics, and research and development for the benefit of all. Contributions support national, regional, and global emergency and preparedness response.

G20 members and invited countries have also significantly invested in humanitarian efforts and strengthening health systems in low-income countries.

