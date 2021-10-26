Gargash chairs fifth meeting of National Human Rights Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) The National Human Rights Committee held its fifth meeting, headed by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chairman of the National Human Rights Committee, in the presence of members of the National Committee, and representatives of a number of institutions and government agencies in the country, to discuss human rights developments in UAE.

At the beginning of the meeting, Gargash underscored the important role played by the National Human Rights Committee in supporting national efforts in this regard, and its role in following up on strengthening cooperation frameworks with relevant regional and international organisations.

Gargash noted that, during the past 50 years, the UAE has accomplished many achievements in the field of promoting and protecting human rights, thanks to the vision of its wise leadership and the cohesion of people and society with the leadership, contributing to building and developing a strong legislative, strategic and institutional system that serves the community. Moreover, he indicated that the National Committee is looking forward, during the coming period, to intensifying its efforts in the human rights topics, in line with the UAE’s 10 new principles adopted by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Furthermore, the National Committee reviewed several priority topics in the field of human rights at the national level, the most important of which was the issuance of Federal Law No.

(12) of 2021 regarding the establishment of the National Human Rights Authority, in addition to the UAE's victory for the third time for membership in the Human Rights Council from 2022 – 2024. In this context, he indicated that the UAE's victory expresses the international appreciation for its efforts on this topic, and an affirmation of the effective contribution it makes and its role in enriching and developing the work and performance of the Human Rights Council.

The attendees also reviewed the latest developments in the preparation of the National Human Rights Plan, and the activities, programs and events that the committee will organise during the next phase.

At the international level, the Committee reviewed entitlements and obligations of the UAE within the framework of the United Nations human rights bodies, mechanisms and committees, including the progress of preparing and reviewing periodic national reports by the UAE within the framework of the human rights pledge committees, and in the framework of the Universal Periodic Review of Human Rights of the Human Rights Council.

At the end of the meeting, Gargash praised the important role played by the member bodies of the National Committee, and the prominent role they play in the field of human rights in the country. He also praised the cooperation and contribution of government agencies, local bodies, civil society institutions and academic institutions in the workshops organised by the Committee to prepare the National Human Rights Plan.