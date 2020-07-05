UrduPoint.com
Ghana's President Self-isolates After Close Person Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 11:15 AM

Ghana's President self-isolates after close person tests positive for coronavirus

ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo will self-isolate for 14 days on the advice of doctors after a person in his close circle tested positive for coronavirus, Reuters quoted the government as saying in a statement late on Saturday.

"He has, as [of] today, tested negative, but has elected to take this measure out of the abundance of caution," the statement said, adding that the president will continue to work during the period, in compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

The statement did not say if the close person was a staff or family member.

Ghana has recorded 19,388 coronavirus cases, one of the highest number of cases in sub-Saharan Africa, with 117 deaths, added Reuters.

