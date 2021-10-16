GITEX Global 2021 To Host Landmark Gathering For Middle East & Africa Government Leaders

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) GITEX GLOBAL Leaders Vision, the definitive gathering for regional and national technology transformation, will redefine the technology roadmaps of the middle East and Africa when it debuts at GITEX GLOBAL, the world’s largest and most interconnected technology event of 2021.

Taking place from 17th–19th October at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in the 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL, the conference will focus on the specific roadmaps of the Middle East and Africa through dedicated region- and country-specific sessions, and comes in the run-up to the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations. GITEX GLOBAL Leaders Vision will bring together international government leaders who will share their technological accomplishments, collaborations, initiatives, and opportunities with the international community.

The conference features one of the most influential government innovation speaker lineups ever seen in the region with public sector industry regulators and government ministers set to discuss opportunities around sectors including artificial intelligence, the digital economy, Fourth Industrial Revolution applications, youth empowerment and human capital development.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, said, "GITEX GLOBAL Leaders Vision represents a landmark event in the bid to accelerate national transformations through technology across the Middle East and Africa, and comes as the UAE Projects of the 50 lay the foundations for an innovative, digitally driven economy. GITEX GLOBAL Leaders Vision will serve as a platform for essential knowledge exchange between countries and will create opportunities across a range of technological and economic spheres."

On October 19th, GITEX GLOBAL Leaders Vision will see decision-makers turn their combined attention and expertise to the Projects of the 50 initiative, which aims to ignite a new era built on the UAE’s ability to attract global investment and talent, as well as being an international testbed for technologies and innovation.

Visitors will hear from influential UAE decision-makers including Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy; Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology; Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General, The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; Dr Mohamed Abdelhameed Al Askar, Director General, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority; Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General, Digital Dubai; Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director General, Digital Dubai & CEO, Dubai Data Establishment, Salem Al Marri, Deputy Director General, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Wesam Lootah, CEO, Smart Dubai Government Establishment, Digital Dubai; and Khalfan Belhoul CEO, Dubai Future Foundation, among others.

The conference’s second day on 18th October will dive into bold new projects central to the digital transformation of Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries, giving ministerial-level insight into initiatives that will drive their economic diversification.

Saudi Vision 2030’s ambitions will be put under the spotlight, and decision-makers will evaluate a multitude of government-led digital-first initiatives, and explore ways to usher in a knowledge-based, digital economy.

Government leaders will brainstorm how to unleash the power of the region’s creative sectors, including E-sports, its high potential fashion value chain, and embryonic culinary arts segment, and will hear from Dr. Amr Almaddah, Deputy Minister, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia; Sultan Al Mutairi, Head of Vision Realisation Office, Ministry of Interior, Saudi Arabia; Dr Saoud Humaid Al Shoaili, Director-General, Policies and Governance, Ministry of Transportation, Communication and IT, Oman; Tala Fakhro, Chief Project Officer, Market and Strategy Intelligence and Policy Advocacy, Bahrain Economic Development Board; and Mayada Badr, CEO, Saudi Culinary Arts Commission, among others.

On 17th October, Vision Africa will unpack the bold national tech strategies and priorities of Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana and Tunisia, exploring how country-specific programmes will play a critical role in forging a common vision for an integrated and inclusive digital society and economy across the continent. Decision-makers from the four nations will also examine ways to overcome barriers inhibiting the growth of Africa’s expanding startup communities, and visitors will hear from Dr. Amr S. Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Egypt; Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Nigeria; Dr. Nizar Ben Neji, Minister of Communication Technologies, Tunisia; Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ghana; Eng. Amr Mahfouz, Chief Executive Officer, Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) Assistant Minister for Growth and Development, MCIT, Egypt; Dr. Tonny K. Omwansa, CEO, Kenya National Innovation Agency, Professor Bitange Ndemo, Former ICT Secretary, Kenya and Eng. Kaburu Mwirichia, KoTDA board Member, Konza Technologies.

GITEX GLOBAL Leaders Vision underpins GITEX GLOBAL’s standing as the world’s most complete experiential technology event of the year, uniting international innovators in artificial intelligence, 5G, cloud, big data, cybersecurity, Blockchain, quantum computing, Fintech, and immersive marketing. The all-encompassing technology showcase will be explored across six events – GITEX GLOBAL, Ai Everything, GITEX Future stars, the Future Blockchain Summit, Fintech Surge and Marketing Mania.

"Dubai World Trade Centre is proud to host government leaders at the inaugural GITEX GLOBAL Leaders Vision, which will provide an unrivalled opportunity for national decision-makers to engage in co-collaboration opportunities that will help to define societies of the future," said Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) and Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM). "As countries in the Middle East and Africa regions aim to transition to knowledge-based economies and increase their ecosystems of innovation and entrepreneurship, GITEX GLOBAL 2021 is providing an unprecedented platform for government leaders to collaborate and engage in meaningful, future-defining dialogue."