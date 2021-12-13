UrduPoint.com

Global Conference On Artificial Intelligence & Internet Of Things To Spot Light On Life After COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 01:00 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Dec, 2021) A prominent line-up of researchers, practitioners and stakeholders from academia, industry and governments from 38 countries will gather tomorrow in Dubai for the IEEE Global Conference on Artificial Intelligence & internet of Things (2021 IEEE GCAIoT) to share their latest research contributions, and exchange knowledge with the common goal of shaping the future of the interaction among Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, and related technologies to foster digital transformation and develop sustainable, smart cities.

An introductory talk will focus on 50 Years of Architecting: How the UAE Became The Country For the Future? Organised by Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Inc.

(IEEE) in partnership with Dubai University, the conference will include paper presentations, poster sessions, and project demonstrations, along with prominent keynote speakers and industry-focused workshops to address the unprecedented COVID-19 and future similar epidemics, life after COVID-19 and how to use AI and IoT to fight altogether and cope with consequences.

Other events along with the conference will include IEEE 5G Summit, Women in Technology, Industry Summit, Africa AI and IoT Challenge, Triple Helix Exhibition, Poster Presentation, Workshops on IoT, Arab AIoT Challenge, Industry Exhibition and Student Poster Contest.

