Global Outlook Commodity Conference to take place in Dubai on 9th February

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, DMCC, the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, the Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange, DGCX, the largest derivatives exchange in the middle East, and Richcomm Global Services, the largest independent broker on DGCX, will be hosting the seventh edition of the "Global Commodity Outlook Conference", GCOC, on 9th February 2020 at the Almas Conference Centre in Dubai.

Held under the theme, "Market Disruptions And Managing Risk In Uncertainty", the GCOC will discuss current trends and changes within a range of commodities markets, identify risks and secure profitable strategies for 2020. The forum will address the outlook on copper, lead and aluminum, with the backdrop of trade wars and protectionism, and review whether gold can reclaim its place as the global default Currency.

Commenting on the event, Sanjeev Dutta, Executive Director, Commodities and Financial Services, DMCC, said, "As we face increasing trade tensions, tariffs and other disruptions, the coming year poses a number of challenges for global trade.

By convening global industry leaders to discuss our concerted approach to these changes, we ensure the continued success of commodities trade worldwide. We are confident that delegates of the seventh GCOC will leave with actionable insight, helping them to guide and grow a range of different commodities markets."

Over 350 global industry experts from more than 20 countries covering the commodity spectrum are expected to attend the conference. Throughout the day, sessions will focus on commodity sectors, ranging from the global economy and energy outlook, agriculture commodities and precious metals, to innovation, technology and sustainability.

"The previous six editions of the GCOC provided insights in the market and highlighted trading opportunities for the year ahead, allowing delegates to secure and exploit these opportunities. The seventh edition will continue to explore, debate and strategise its campaign with experts across various asset classes, from energy and agriculture to base metals and precious metals," said Paresh Kotecha, Chairman and Managing Director, Richcomm Global Services.

[Image Credit: Richcomm Global]