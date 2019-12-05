Global Village sees record attendance on UAE’s 48th National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) Global Village, the first family destination for culture, entertainment and shopping in the region, broke records during the National Day holidays, with the National Day, in particular, seeing the highest daily footfall of 140,000, shattering all previous attendance records and contributing to an overall tally of more than 650,000 guests during the six-day period.

"Global Village has always been the destination of choice for those celebrating National Day in the UAE," said Bader Anwahi, CEO of Global Village. "We have become known by UAE nationals and residents alike for offering something very special during this national holiday. Guests this year experienced a festive atmosphere almost akin to a large-scale wedding celebration. As a home-grown Emirati attraction, we were sure to celebrate National Day in a style only Global Village could, in an inclusive, festive, exciting, and fun-filled way that represents the diversity of the UAE and the pride we have in this great nation."

The UAE’s 48th National Day celebrations at Global Village saw the debut of the Land of Peace and Tolerance Operetta, a three-day celebration of the UAE’s values of peace, humanity, tolerance, and co-existence manifested through poetry, music, and dance.

Besides, beloved Emirati star, Hamad Al Ameri, took centrestage Monday evening, drawing crowds to his renditions of patriotic songs.

Families and children were treated to an immersive experience that combined photography, traditional Arabic calligraphy, and light painting inspired by Emirati culture. Face painting, henna and balloon modellers supplemented the activities during the long weekend.

The spectacular National Day fireworks show in the UAE flag colours was a breath-taking display, synched to patriotic music.

Anwahi concluded, "With so much to offer during the 48th celebration of National Day, we were delighted to see record-breaking crowds come to Global Village to experience a truly unique take on this momentous holiday. From a purely operational perspective, we are also proud that our state-of-the-art infrastructure and intelligent operational systems, as well as our talented and expert staff, were able to easily accommodate the exceptional attendance during the holiday period, ensuring an efficient, safe, and enjoyable experience for all guests."