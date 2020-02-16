DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2020) Global Women’s Forum Dubai 2020 hosted a plenary session that explored how individuals, governments and global institutions can adapt to new ideas and ways of operating during the 4th Industrial Revolution, 4IR, and how women’s participation and advancement is essential in this transformation.

The session featured Khalfan Belhoul, CEO, Dubai Future Foundation, UAE and Rana Nawas, Corporate Speaker, Strategic Advisor and ‘When Women Win’ Podcast Host as key speakers and Henry Bonsu, Broadcaster and International Conference Host as moderator for the panel session.

The speakers also shed light on the important role that the United Arab Emirates is playing in enabling and supporting women’s participation and advancement and the environment it has created to foster a culture of inclusivity across the nation.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO, Dubai Future Foundation, UAE, said, "We are so fortunate in this region to be empowered by the UAE leaders, which is why this is a recipe of success for the nation.

Trust in our leadership and trust in our youth and empowerment is what has led the United Arab Emirates to where it is now – fully empowered."

Discussing the change she has seen in the region, Rana Nawas, Corporate Speaker, Strategic Advisor and ‘When Women Win’ Podcast Host, said, "In MENA, we have cultural barriers that prevent women getting into the workplace, so if I’m looking ahead and thinking what needs to change, we can learn from the success of the UAE, where the tone was set at the top and cultural change was pushed through by government."

In discussing technological advances, such as the development of Artificial Intelligence, AI, robotics, cybersecurity and its effect on ethics and governance, an interactive discussion highlighted the importance of embracing new technologies, having an openness and dialogue between countries - at multi-lateral and multi-government levels - to adopt global data policies and foster collaboration.