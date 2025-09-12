Open Menu

Guinea-Bissau President Makes Historic First African Leader Visit To INTERPOL HQ In 100 Years, Receives Top Honour

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2025 | 08:15 PM

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ in 100 years, receives top honour

LYON, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2025) Major General Dr. Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, President of International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL), conferred upon President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, the INTERPOL Medal of the Highest Class, making him the first African head of state to receive this prestigious honour.

This recognition took place during President Embaló’s historic visit to the organisation’s headquarters in Lyon, during which he also became the first African head of state to visit INTERPOL’s HQ since its establishment more than a century ago.

The medal represents the highest level of distinction granted by 196 member INTERPOL to heads of state and international figures in recognition of their significant role in strengthening global security cooperation, combating organised and transnational crime, terrorism, and cyber threats. It stands as an international acknowledgment of President Embaló’s contributions to supporting regional and global security efforts, fostering effective partnerships to confront contemporary security challenges, and highlighting the growing role of Guinea-Bissau as a key supporter of joint policing efforts.

In his speech during the award ceremony, Major General Al Raisi affirmed that this milestone represents a global tribute to Africa through honouring one of its distinguished leaders and reflects INTERPOL’s commitment to working with all member states to build a more effective security system.

For his part, President Embaló expressed his profound pride in receiving this landmark honour, saying: “The INTERPOL Medal of the Highest Class is not only a personal honour but also a recognition of Africa and its pivotal role in safeguarding global security and stability.”

He added that the award provides further motivation for Guinea-Bissau to continue strengthening international cooperation and building bridges of partnership with countries around the world under INTERPOL’s framework, in order to confront common security challenges and protect peoples from all forms of crime.

