Open Menu

GULFNAV Announces Net Profit Of AED35 Million For M9 2023

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2023 | 12:30 PM

GULFNAV announces net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2023) Gulf Navigation Holding (GULFNAV), the Dubai Financial Market listed maritime and shipping company, announced that it made a net profit of AED35 million for M9 2023, compared to AED1.8 million in the year-ago period.

In its statement today, the Dubai-based company said that operating revenue for the nine-month reached AED83 million.

The statement added that its Q3 2023 net profit grew by 62% year-on-year (YoY) to AED6.8 million ($1.86 million) and said the focus ahead will be on ramping up revenues.

Ahmad Kilani, CEO of GULFNAV, said, "These results reflect our commitment to continuing to achieve growth and increase profitability by implementing the company's strategy of improving financial performance, enhancing the efficiency of operational operations, and diversifying sources of income.

"We are currently focusing on achieving tangible and sustainable returns for our valued shareholders, and we are working hard to ensure the sustainability of the company's success in the coming years."

Related Topics

Company Dubai Financial Market Million

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. N ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 15 South Africa Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, Histor ..

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

13 hours ago
 UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation i ..

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology speci ..

13 hours ago
 Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

13 hours ago
Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

13 hours ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

13 hours ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

13 hours ago
 Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

13 hours ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles Ghani Noor' ..

13 hours ago
 Special attention paying on education, training of ..

Special attention paying on education, training of women in Balochistan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East