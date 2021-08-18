UrduPoint.com

Haiti Quake Survivors Cry For Help As Death Toll Nears 2,000

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 11:00 AM

Haiti quake survivors cry for help as death toll nears 2,000

LES CAYES, Haiti, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) Survivors of the earthquake that killed at least 1,941 people in Haiti clamored for food, shelter and medical care on Tuesday as search and rescue efforts resumed after a tropical storm lashed the Caribbean nation with rain, causing dangerous flooding.

Quake damage to several major hospitals hampered humanitarian efforts, and doctors in makeshift tents outside battled to save the lives of the many injured, including young children and the elderly.

But they could not help them all.

Saturday's quake knocked down tens of thousands of buildings in the poorest country in the Americas, which is still recovering from a temblor 11 years ago that killed over 200,000 people. Aside from the dead, the latest quake also injured at least 9,915, with many people still missing or under the rubble, the civil protection service said on Tuesday afternoon.

The United Nations said it had allocated $8 million in emergency funds to provide relief for affected people.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Storm Earthquake United Nations Young Haiti All From Million

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Abu Dhabi is all set to make quantum ga ..

UAE Press: Abu Dhabi is all set to make quantum gains

35 minutes ago
 India reports 35,178 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 35,178 new COVID-19 cases

35 minutes ago
 Brazil reports 37,613 COVID cases, 1,106 deaths

Brazil reports 37,613 COVID cases, 1,106 deaths

35 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th August 2021

3 hours ago
 US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic ..

US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic' Relationship - White House

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.