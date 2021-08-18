Haiti quake survivors cry for help as death toll nears 2,000

(@FahadShabbir)

LES CAYES, Haiti, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) Survivors of the earthquake that killed at least 1,941 people in Haiti clamored for food, shelter and medical care on Tuesday as search and rescue efforts resumed after a tropical storm lashed the Caribbean nation with rain, causing dangerous flooding.

Quake damage to several major hospitals hampered humanitarian efforts, and doctors in makeshift tents outside battled to save the lives of the many injured, including young children and the elderly.

But they could not help them all.

Saturday's quake knocked down tens of thousands of buildings in the poorest country in the Americas, which is still recovering from a temblor 11 years ago that killed over 200,000 people. Aside from the dead, the latest quake also injured at least 9,915, with many people still missing or under the rubble, the civil protection service said on Tuesday afternoon.

The United Nations said it had allocated $8 million in emergency funds to provide relief for affected people.