Hala 'Dubai Taxi' supports community with reduced rates on rides to hospitals, healthcare facilities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Hala, Dubai Taxi’s booking service, in collaboration with Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, RTA, has announced its support for the city’s healthcare heroes and members of the public who need to travel to hospitals or healthcare clinics by offering discounted taxi fares to select locations, effective from 1st April.

Dubai’s taxi service, Hala is offering a discount of 20 percent per ride booked on the Careem app, to over 43 select hospitals and healthcare facilities, said a press release issued by Government of Dubai Media Office on Thursday. Valid on Hala (Dubai Taxi) and Hala Van Taxi, the offer is available for a maximum of 10 trips per user.

Following the government’s advice, booking a Hala (Dubai Taxi) remains restricted to buying food, essential supplies and going to the hospital or commuting to work in one of the vital sectors approved by the Ministries – health, energy, telecommunications, security, and police.

"This initiative is part of RTA’s endeavour to play an active role in easing challenges in the current situation and respond to the directives of our leaders to streamline the delivery of critical services to the public," said Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, RTA.

"Offering the initiative to riders heading to hospitals and clinics in Dubai indicates our commitment to serving the medical needs of our clients by offering them smooth and affordable means of mobility," he stressed.

"Partnering with Hala in delivering this initiative embodies the humanitarian values of the UAE, and RTA’s keenness to make its services accessible to customers under all circumstances," Bahrozyan said.

Clemence Dutertre, CEO of Hala, said, "As our city faces challenging times, we want to put our community and the people who are supporting it first. Inspired by the true heroes who are selflessly working on the frontlines in hospitals and clinics around Dubai every day, we are introducing this discount on Hala rides for them.

"We are happy to show our support for them, and of course to our fellow residents who may need these services."