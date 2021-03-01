UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hamad Al Sharqi Chairs Meeting Of FFRD Board Of Directors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:00 PM

Hamad Al Sharqi chairs meeting of FFRD Board of Directors

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, chaired the second regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Foundation for Region Development (FFRD) in 2021, held in his office at the Emiri Court.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, Personal Advisor to the Fujairah Ruler and Vice President of the FFRD, Eng.

Khamis Al Noon, Director-General of the FFRD, and the board’s members.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad reviewed the foundation’s 2021 budget and its future development plans in the area of digital transformation and smart applications, as well as its completed projects and those in progress.

He also lauded the foundation’s efforts to improve its government services and community activities, in line with the best practices

Related Topics

Budget Progress Government Best Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distin ..

17 minutes ago

DHA’s ‘Doctor for Every Citizen’ service ben ..

17 minutes ago

DP World starts operations of multipurpose termina ..

47 minutes ago

Finland&#039;s Nanoksi wins Aviation X Lab Acceler ..

47 minutes ago

Federal govt transferring funds to provinces timel ..

45 minutes ago

Injured Ibrahimovic could miss United clash: repor ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.