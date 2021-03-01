Hamad Al Sharqi chairs meeting of FFRD Board of Directors

(@FahadShabbir)

FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, chaired the second regular meeting of the Board of Directors of the Fujairah Foundation for Region Development (FFRD) in 2021, held in his office at the Emiri Court.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, Personal Advisor to the Fujairah Ruler and Vice President of the FFRD, Eng.

Khamis Al Noon, Director-General of the FFRD, and the board’s members.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad reviewed the foundation’s 2021 budget and its future development plans in the area of digital transformation and smart applications, as well as its completed projects and those in progress.

He also lauded the foundation’s efforts to improve its government services and community activities, in line with the best practices