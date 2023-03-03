Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day of Government Games

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 3rd March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, attended competitions in the Battle of Communities and Battle of Government- Men’s categories on the second day of the fourth edition of Gov Games being held in Dubai.

The Organising Committee of the tournament announced that four international teams that participated in the preliminary round yesterday have qualified for the finals of the Battle of Cities. The qualifying teams include Copenhagen from Denmark, Brisbane from Australia; Gdansk from Poland; and Kutna Hora from the Czech Republic.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “The Gov Games 2023 represents the values of teamwork, determination and excellence and our steadfast commitment to constantly raising our performance that have driven our mission to be one of the best governments in the world. Through the Gov Games, we seek to bring together teams from across the UAE and the world to share this spirit and celebrate these values, which have enabled us to surmount all challenges to achieve our strategy to deliver world-leading government services.”

During the second day, the challenges presented at the Gov Games were a true test of human will, physical strength, and mental focus. With participating teams demonstrating inspiring commitment and dedication, the Gov Games 2023 continues to push the boundaries of sportsmanship.

Organised from 2nd to 5th March in partnership with the official sponsor DP World and in cooperation with the Dubai sports Council, the event continued to see incredible displays of resolve and skill from participants. The contesting teams displayed exceptional levels of coordination and teamwork, and outstanding persistence in tackling challenges that tested their ability to maintain their composure and focus, and think under pressure.

Marwan bin Issa, Director of Gov Games, said: “Today, we have witnessed a remarkable demonstration of physical and mental abilities, teamwork and determination from the participating teams. Their commendable performance reflects the competition’s ability to challenge the teams to bring out their best skills and capabilities. The intensity of this year’s Gov Games has surpassed that of previous ones, raising competitiveness to unprecedented levels”.

“We are grateful to all our partners for their steadfast support for this global event. Our partners have been instrumental in this success story, with each year's event building on the previous edition. Gov Games 2023 is the culmination of years of hard work and experience,” he added.

The exceptional performances in the Battle of Community competitions reflect growing community awareness about the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle. The tournament is also another example of the growing participation of the community in sporting events in Dubai. The event highlights the importance of teamwork in government and promotes the close bonding and collaboration needed to achieve goals.

The teams that qualify for the final round of the Battle of Government category’s all-male challenges will be announced at the end of the third day after the completion of three heats.

The fourth edition of Gov Games is supported by multiple partners including Golden Sponsor, Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat) and Silver sponsor Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, which is supporting the event for the fourth time. Other partners include First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Emirates Telecommunications Company Integrated (du), Lululemon, Dubai Media Incorporated, and the Arab Radio Network (ARN).

