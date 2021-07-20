Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Rashid Mosque

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today performed Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Rashid Mosque in Zabeel, Dubai.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, along with several Sheikhs, citizens and residents also performed the prayer at the mosque.

In his speech during the prayers, Dr. Omar Mohammed Al Khateeb highlighted the importance of piety and obedience to the country’s leadership and adhering to the precautionary measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and protecting the community.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to protect the nation’s prosperity and wellbeing and ensure the health of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enable them to serve their nation and people.

Al Khateeb urged everyone to be kind to their families, relatives and neighbours and increase acts of giving during these blessed days.

At the end of his speech, he prayed for Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Maktoum bin Rashid, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid and the other Sheikhs who have passed away, so they can rest in peace.