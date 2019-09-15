Hazza bin Tahnoun offers condolences to families of martyrs Saeed Al Mansouri, Nasser Al Kaabi

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs Captain Saeed Ahmed Rashid Al Mansouri and Warrant Officer Nasser Mohamed Hamad Al Kaabi, who fell while carrying out their national duties.

During a visit to the mourning majalis in Al Ain on Sunday, Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun expressed his deepest condolences to the martyrs' families and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon them and grant their family patience and solace.