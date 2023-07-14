Open Menu

House Of Wisdom's 2023 Summer Camp Receives Participants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 07:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2023) The House of Wisdom (HoW) began receiving children aged 5-12 years old in its 2023 Summer Camp, themed, “A Trip Around the World”.

This vibrant mix of storytelling sessions, immersive workshops, and cuisine has ignited young minds, capturing their imaginations, and broadening their cultural horizons with experiences from around the globe.

The camp is underway and will run until 3rd August, 2023, with the highlight of this interactive educational experience being to engage children in immersive activities that teach them about the world around them. They will be introduced to the cultures, geography, customs, languages, cuisine, wildlife, and iconic landmarks of these different nations in an interactive environment that promotes creativity and critical thinking.

For four weeks, from Monday to Thursday between 10am and 1pm, young explorers will have their imaginations transported to eight diverse nations from four continents. These include Egypt and Ghana (Africa); Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and Thailand (Asia); Cuba and Mexico (North America); and Fiji (Oceania).

Every “Little Traveller” will receive a certificate of completion after acquiring all eight stamps on their cultural experience “passports”.

In addition to learning about different cultures, the summer camp also offers a variety of edutainment activities, such as crafting famous sauces, desserts, and traditional dishes; learning the art of papyrus writing; attending captivating folk music performances; and watching mesmerising dance shows. These activities will inspire young participants to explore the world through reading, learning, and hands-on experiences.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, the Executive Director of House of Wisdom (HoW), said, “Children are a vital part of our summer activities plan, and we invite parents to encourage their children to participate in this program to sharpen their skills and nurture their creativity. Through this engaging educational trip around the world, we are eager to enrich the participants' cultural experiences, teach them about diverse nations, while cultivating their intellect and knowledge.”

