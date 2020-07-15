UrduPoint.com
Houthi Militia Target Civilians In Ma’rib With Ballistic Missile: Coalition Forces

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:15 PM

Houthi Militia target civilians in Ma’rib with ballistic missile: Coalition Forces

Riyadh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jul, 2020) The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Tuesday that the terrorist Iran-backed Houthi militia launched yesterday evening a ballistic missile from Yemen, which landed in the middle of civilians and civilian objects in Ma’rib city.

The Official Spokesman of the Coalition Turki Al Malki explained that the Houthi militia continues to violate the international humanitarian law by indiscriminately launching ballistic missiles that fall on civilians and residential areas, threatening the lives of hundreds of civilians in the process.

He added that the launch is a deliberate escalation against innocent civilians under the context of the terrorist Houthi militia approach of targeting civilians and civilian objects in Yemen and neighbouring countries Al Malki added, "The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to undertake all decisive, deterrent measures to neutralise and destroy these ballistic capabilities to protect civilians in Yemen, and safeguard regional and international security."

More Stories From Middle East

