HoW Unveils New Network Of Libraries In Sharjah

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 03:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2023) SHARJAH, 18th March, 2023 (WAM) – The House of Wisdom (HoW) kicked off a pioneering initiative to expand the reach of books to a wider cross-section of the community, called the "House of Wisdom Network."

The smart platform enables readers to borrow and return books at Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) destinations connected to the HoW Network, thereby promoting seamless access to resources for the community and increasing the visibility of specialised libraries.
The overarching goal of the initiative, overseen by the HoW, is to provide seamless access to resources for the community and increase the visibility of specialised libraries.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Shurooq CEO, launched the pilot phase at the Maraya Art Centre. Art lovers could access specialised books and resources, and this initiative has already made significant progress. All books have been catalogued, re-shelved, and new books procured from the Sharjah International Book Fair.

Commenting on the initiative, Al Qaseer said: "The 'House of Wisdom Network' initiative represents a significant step towards supporting the cultural sector in Sharjah, which is considered as one of the emirate's top priorities and facilitates access to a wide array of specialised resources and books under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed AlQasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Shurooq to bolster the emirate's status as a leading force in the creative industries that enrich the cultural landscape.

He added, "The initiative is a testament to Sharjah's ambitious vision and commitment to providing the public with diverse resources and tools to broaden their knowledge.

This initiative supports the emirate's efforts to provide a platform for continuous learning, creativity, and innovation, consolidating Sharjah's position as a premier destination for cultural development. By investing in modern technologies that employ smart platforms across all branches of the network, it ensures access to available resources and promises a rich and fulfilling experience for the public.”

Marwa Al Aqroubi, Executive Director of HoW, expanded on this, saying, “The idea behind this innovative project builds on the original House of Wisdom in Baghdad, where it became a beacon for knowledge exchange and an incubator for science that influenced the Islamic world. Therefore, the diverse libraries that this initiative will provide will enable the public to easily access titles and knowledge sources they seek from various locations. There is no doubt that this will encourage broadening knowledge and reading in various fields of expertise and in different languages."

The HoW plans to expand the libraries network to other Shurooq destinations in Sharjah to promote libraries as a hub for lifelong learning. Similar libraries will be coming up at Mleiha Archaeological Centre, Chedi Al Bait and Kalba’s Kingfisher Retreat. This will enable visitors of these destinations to explore the heritage and history of Sharjah and discover a selection of titles on a variety of specialised topics.

The HoW's Libraries Network is a revolutionary project that aims to provide easy access to educational resources and promote lifelong learning for the Sharjah community. It represents a significant step forward in promoting cultural institutions' cooperation and library management standards and sets a new benchmark for digital transformation in the library sector.

