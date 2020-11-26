UrduPoint.com
HPD’s 8th ‘My Health’ Conference Ends On A High Note

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

HPD’s 8th ‘My Health’ Conference ends on a high note

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) SHARJAH, 26th November 2020 (WAM) - The three-day-long, the virtual 8th "My Health" Conference, organized by the Health Promotion Department, HPD, at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah, has come to an end, putting forward a set of recommendations and takeaways including; the expansion of the scope of Sharjah Healthy City Program for the health of children and adolescents, the development of mandatory emergency and crisis plans within school environments, and the maintenance of students’ health during Covid-19 pandemic, as part of the distance learning system.

The 8th "My Health" Conference was held in collaboration with the World Health Organization, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, and the University of Sharjah (strategic partner).

The conference, which was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, called for encouraging schools to implement the standards of the Healthy Schools Program, approved by WHO, creating a local network exchanging experiences between schools and partners of the Healthy Schools Program, and sharing experiences and information with other countries on how to deal with epidemics in schools.

During the conference, which was held under the theme "A Healthy Environment for Children & Adolescents", the Emirate of Sharjah has been named the UAE’s first city to implement the updated standards of the Healthy Schools Programs in relation to distance learning systems and emergencies.

"My Health Conference has established itself as an international health platform for achieving the sustainable health of community members," said Iman Rashid Saif, Director of Health Promotion Department, expressing his happiness with the tremendous success of the conference.

"This remarkable success is a value-added to Sharjah’s milestones, which attaches utmost importance to the health and education of its people. This in line with the wise vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah," she added.

Saif expressed her deep appreciation to H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi for her constant support to the conference, pointing out that the participants from the local and international health institutions and organizations or the individuals have come up with valuable recommendations that help support the local and global efforts to ensure the highest levels of physical and mental health for children and adolescents and to protect them from the repercussion of epidemics.

The conference concluded with honoring the strategic partners and the entities and the individuals that remarkably contributed to its success.

