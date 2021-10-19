Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed on future programmes, projects, strategy of Ministry of Justice

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, was briefed on the plans, programmes and strategy of the Ministry of Justice and its efforts to create a just judicial system, by providing creative legal and judicial services and developing leading legislation that will maintain the rule of law and protect rights and freedoms.

Sheikh Humaid was briefed today in his office at the Ruler’s Court by Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, who explained the projects the ministry plans to implement in the UAE in general.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid and Sultan Al Nuaimi discussed a range of issues related to the ministry’s work and its programmes, activities and projects in Ajman.

Al Nuaimi also briefed Sheikh Humaid about the ministry’s future objectives and strategies, in addition to recent laws, legislation and procedures.

The ministry aims to provide creative legal and judicial services to all customers based on efficiency and quality. It aims to raise the legal awareness of all segments of the community through a variety of channels, and forge strategic local and international partnerships that will promote judicial cooperation and the exchange of expertise.

The ministry is also drafting laws and legislation to meet the community’s needs, keep pace with recent developments with an eye on the future and strengthen a specialist judiciary system based on knowledge and institutional excellence to ensure its independence and advancement and facilitate the businesses of customers.

Sheikh Humaid lauded the ministry’s key role in achieving justice and equality among community members, expressing his satisfaction at its adopted measures to accelerate adjudication procedures and provide quality services.

Al Nuaimi praised the keenness of Sheikh Humaid to monitor the ministry’s progress and plans, as well as his support for the judicial sector, which is helping to maintain justice.

He also stressed that the directives of Sheikh Humaid will be considered in the development of citizen cadres, especially graduates of law and Islamic studies colleges, in coordination with relevant Federal and local authorities.