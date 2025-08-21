FPCCI Demands Withdrawal Of Retrospective Gas Bills
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 09:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Thursday demanded of the authorities concerned to immediately withdraw the retrospective gas bills issued by Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) to industrial and commercial consumers.
The FPCCI Vice President and Regional Chairman Zain Iftikhar Chaudhry and VP Zaki Aijaz made this demand in a press conference here at FPCCI Regional Office.
Zain Iftikhar emphasized that chambers of commerce and trade associations across the country have unanimous stance that the industry is not in a position to bear these bills. He stressed the need to protect the industrial sector, exports, and the national economy from plunging into a severe crisis.
He claimed that this decision was taken without any prior consultation or notification, which has triggered deep anxiety and unrest within the business community. This move not only an unbearable financial burden but it also raises serious concerns regarding its legality and transparency.
Highlighting the vulnerability of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), FPCCI Regional Chief categorically stated that the business community will not accept SNGPL’s unilateral action under any circumstances.
“The industry is already struggling to survive, with many units on the verge of closure. It simply does not have the capacity to absorb or pay such retrospective bills,” he concluded.
