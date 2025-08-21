Open Menu

Dera Police Foil Bank Robbery Attempt, One Suspect Held After Shootout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 09:18 PM

The Dera police foiled a bank robbery attempt and arrested an accused after an exchange of fire here on Thursday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Dera police foiled a bank robbery attempt and arrested an accused after an exchange of fire here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, the police given a quick response to the received information about the presence of suspects outside a bank situated in the City Circle.

The suspects opened fire on police party when law enforcement personnel arrived at the scene. The police retaliated, injuring one of the suspects, later identified as Zahid son of Azizullah, a resident of Tank district while another managed to escape by taking benefit of the traffic mess.

A pistol along with ammunition was also recovered from his possession.

District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada supervised the operation, which was led by DSP City Muhammad Adnan along with City SHO Taimur Khan Marwat and Cantt SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur.

DSP Muhammad Adnan said the arrested suspect was wanted to police in multiple cases, including a major robbery of Rs10 million that took place within the limits of City Police Station on July 14, 2025.

He added that the accomplice fled by taking advantage of the traffic rush but would be arrested soon.

